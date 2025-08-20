Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC) is expected to award the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for Phase 1 of the Al-Sar Main Water Pipeline and Operational Tanks Project in Taif Governorate in the fourth quarter of 2025, a source aware of the details said.

“The contract award is expected in November 2025,” the source told Zawya Projects, adding that the project is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2027.

The project covers the implementation of main transmission lines and pumping stations from the City Gate reservoir to the operational reservoir in Al-Sar. Scope includes:

·8,315 metres of ductile iron pipelines (400 mm diameter)

·330 metres of horizontal drilling works (300–500 mm diameters)

·A new pumping station with 4 pumps (225 m³/h capacity, 48 m lift)

·Two GLS storage tanks, each with a capacity of 5,650 m3

The tender was issued on 10 July 2025 with bids due by 4 August 2025

Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

