Kuwait is planning to invite bids for two large power projects involving the installation and operation of gas turbine units at two of its largest power plans.

In a report published on Sunday, the Arabic language daily Alqabas said the two projects have a value of around 1.207 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($3.983 billion).

The first project with a value of around KWD950 million ($3.135 billion) includes the installation and operation of gas turbine units at Nuwaiseeb power plant in Al-Ahmadi governorate with a capacity of 3,600 megwatts (MW), the paper said, citing an official document.

The other project has a value of KWD257 million ($848 million) and involves the installation, operation and maintenance of gas turbines at Subiya power plant in South Kuwait to boost its capacity by 900 MW, the report said.

The two contracts are part of 18 power projects approved by the OPEC member with a total value of KWD1.77 billion ($5.85 billion), it added.

“All the projects cover power and renewable energy and must be completed before the end of 2030,” it said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

