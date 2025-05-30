Shares of Al Kuzama Trading Company will be listed on the Nomu-Parallel Market on June 2.

The stock will trade with daily and static price fluctuation limits of ±30% and ±10%, respectively, the Saudi Exchange said in a statement.

This month, the company sold 422,400 shares on Nomu, representing 10.71% of its post-IPO capital, to qualified investors.

The offering was 108.38% oversubscribed, with the price set at SAR 107 per share.

The minimum and maximum subscriptions were fixed at 10 and 197,100 shares, respectively.



