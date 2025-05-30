Mozambique's central bank cut its main interest rate to 11.00% from 11.75% in a decision announced on Friday.

The Bank of Mozambique has now lowered its main lending rate for nine policy meetings in a row.

The Southern African country's annual inflation rate slowed to 3.99% in April from 4.77% in March, reversing a trend where inflation had been on the rise since October's disputed election.

(Reporting by Custodio Cossa; Writing by Sfundo Parakozov; Editing by Alison Williams and Joe Bavier)