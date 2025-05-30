Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity announced on Thursday that it is close to finalising agreements with Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power and the UAE’s Masdar to build solar power stations across the country.

Speaking to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), ministry spokesperson Ahmed Musa said discussions are advancing with ACWA Power for a 1,000-megawatt (MW) solar power plant in Najafm and with Masdar to develop four solar power plants with a combined capacity of 1,000 MW.

In March, Iraq started construction of its largest solar power project - the 1,000 MW Basra Sun. Musa said the talks are part of Iraq’s broader strategy to diversify its energy sources and reduce dependency on imported gas, adding that the the OPEC member's power sector is currently facing a 4,000 MW deficit due to reduced gas imports from Iran, which resulted in the shutdown of several power generation units.

Musa disclosed that 93 percent of the electricity interconnection project with GCCIA has been completed, and connections with Jordan and Turkey are already contributing to Iraq’s grid.

At the start of May, Iraq’s Wasit province issued a tender for 3,000 MW of renewable energy projects. Prior to that, in April, the Iraqi government signed an agreement with US-based UGT Renewables for the development of a 3,000 MW solar power project coupled with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) providing 500 megawatt-hours (MWh).

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

