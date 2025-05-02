Iraq’s Wasit province has launched tenders for more than 25 renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 3,000 megawatts (MW), targeting both solar and wind power generation.

International companies are invited to submit investment bids starting 4 May 2025, with the submission window open for 30 days, according to an Arabic language news report by 964media.com.

The announcement was made during the province’s First Conference on the Transition to Clean Energy where investment opportunities were outlined for all districts and sub-districts in the province. The report didn't provide further details.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

