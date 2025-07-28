AMMAN — The Cabinet, during a session chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Saturday, approved the rationale for a draft amendment to the Building and Urban and Village Planning Bylaw for 2025, to be submitted to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau for formal issuance.

The proposed amendments include extending the grace period for licensing existing buildings until the bylaw is officially endorsed, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

The amendments also seek to facilitate the establishment of investment projects outside designated zoning areas by reducing the required road width for tourism-related developments located along multiple roads.

Additional proposed amendments include increasing the permissible building ratio on small plots of land outside zoning boundaries and establishing front setbacks for secondary buildings on agricultural land holdings.

The Cabinet also approved the issuance of necessary authorisations to proceed with a tender for the water management, distribution, and wastewater project in Irbid Governorate.

The project’s first phase would include the construction of main pipelines serving the areas of Irbid, Aydoun, Al Sareeh, Huwwarah, Bushra, Sal, and Hakamah. It will also cover the implementation of distribution networks, a transmission pipeline, and a main reservoir in Ramtha, the statement said.

The Cabinet gave the green light for the implementation of the Zarqa Valley Wastewater Treatment Plant project. Once completed, the new facility would become the second-largest wastewater treatment plant in Jordan, after the Khirbet Al Samra plant, with a total design capacity of 365,000 cubic meters per day.

The project would be executed in two phases, with the first scheduled for completion in 2030 and the second in 2035. Upon operation, the new plant would allow for the decommissioning of several pumping stations in western and eastern Zarqa, resulting in an estimated JD5.6 million in annual electricity savings, the statement said.

The station is expected to significantly enhance wastewater infrastructure in Zarqa Governorate and parts of Amman, while boosting the network’s capacity to handle increasing water volumes delivered through the National Carrier Project.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

