Riyadh - Calo, the Middle East’s largest foodtech startup, has raised $39 million (SAR 146.27 million) in a series B extension round, bringing the total funding to $64 million (SAR 240 million).

Led by AlJazira Capital, Oraseya Capital, Nuwa Capital, STV, Khwarizmi Ventures, and Al Faisaliah Group, the transaction follows an initial $25 million tranche secured in December 2024, according to a press release.

The oversubscribed round supports Calo’s global expansion plans, integration of recent UK acquisitions, and continued investment in AI-powered personalized nutrition.

The CEO and Co-Founder of Calo, Ahmed Al Rawi, commented: “We’re living in an interesting time where AI is transforming our lives, and we’re excited to be investing in cutting-edge innovation to explore how Calo can use AI to influence the future of how we discover and eat healthy food.”

He added: “Being vertically integrated with the mission of 'Making Healthy Easy' gives us an edge to develop and scale world-class experiences not just regionally, but also globally.”

Calo recently acquired UK-based meal subscription brands Fresh Fitness Food and Detox Kitchen, integrating them into its operations and marking the company’s entry into the European market.

The company, which now operates more than 10 physical locations across the GCC, grew over 50% year-on-year (YoY) in the first half (H1) of 2025.

Calo is piloting Calo Black, an AI-powered private chef experience that uses large language models (LLMs) to understand individual customer preferences through natural conversation and craft personalized daily menus.

It is worth noting that Calo partnered with premium gym operator Armah Sports Company to expand wellness and retail offerings through co-located outlets, cross-promotions, and product distribution across gym networks.

Riyadh-headquartered Calo operates in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait, with expansion now underway in the UK.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

