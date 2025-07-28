Emerge, the energy solutions joint venture between Masdar and EDF power solutions, has signed a long-term solar energy agreement with Misk City to deliver sustainable electricity over the next 20 years, marking a milestone in the City’s journey to becoming a model of environmental innovation and green urbanism.

The signing ceremony was held in Riyadh at Misk City and attended by David Henry, CEO of Misk City, Omar AlDaweesh, Emerge board member, Michel Abi Saab, General Manager of Emerge, and Samuel Ménard, Economic Counsellor and Anouar Mekkas, Nuclear and Renewable Energy Advisor at the French Embassy in Riyadh.

The agreement will see the development of a 621-kilowatt peak (kWp) rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) plant atop a dedicated carport structure and other assets within Misk City, located in the northwest of Riyadh.

Once operational, the system is expected to significantly reduce the city’s CO₂ footprint, contributing significantly to Misk City’s ambition of achieving a higher level of environmental performance through LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification and establishing itself as one of the region’s most advanced green urban communities.

Misk City is the world’s first nonprofit city of its kind, a pioneering urban model that reflects the Kingdom’s ambition to cultivate knowledge, creativity, and sustainable development in alignment with Vision 2030.

Designed to integrate innovation, education, and sustainability, Misk City offers a dynamic, human-centered environment that attracts talent and fosters entrepreneurship and creativity. It serves as a regional hub for education, digital media, culture, and the arts, strategically positioned as a leading platform for both local and international institutions.

With sustainability at its core, Misk City is committed to setting new benchmarks in green urbanism. From renewable energy integration and utilising green schemes, to fostering walkability urban context and smart mobility solutions, the City reflects a holistic approach to an outstanding urban development.

Building on a framework agreement signed earlier this year, the partnership reflects both entities’ shared commitment to decarbonisation, energy innovation, and sustainable urban transformation. Emerge will undertake the full development and delivery of the project, including engineering and design, financing, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance.

David Henry, CEO of Misk City, said, “From the very beginning, Misk City has been envisioned as a forward-looking, sustainable urban community – designed to empower future generations and lead by example in innovation and environmental responsibility. Integrating clean energy into our infrastructure is a natural extension of that vision. This project marks a meaningful step in advancing our sustainability goals, reinforcing our commitment to building a city that thrives in harmony with its environment.”

Omar AlDaweesh, Emerge board member and CEO for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, EDF Group and EDF power solutions, said, “This partnership is a testament to the growing momentum for clean energy adoption in the Kingdom. By supporting Misk City’s pioneering sustainability goals, Emerge is proud to be contributing to a new urban narrative, one where innovation and environmental responsibility go hand in hand. Emerge’s holistic, turnkey model removes complexity and accelerates the transition to clean power for clients across the region.”

Ali Alshimmari, Emerge board member and Director, Strategic & Special Projects, Masdar, said, “At Emerge, every project we deliver is tailored to the unique needs and ambitions of our partner. This agreement with Misk City exemplifies our commitment to supporting clean energy transformation through fully customised energy solutions. By drawing on the global expertise of Masdar and the EDF Group, we ensure world-class quality and innovation at every stage – from design and financing to construction and long-term operations.”