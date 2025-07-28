Arab Finance: Egypt’s unified electricity grid registered its highest-ever load on Saturday, July 26th, setting a new record of 38,800 megawatts (MW), according to a statement.

The new record marks an incraease of 800 megawatts in a single day. This is compared to last year’s record and this year’s previous high of 38,000 MW, as per the National Energy Control Center (NECC).

The national electricity grid has managed to absorb an unprecedented surge in electrical loads amid high temperature and humidity, as well as indicators of daily surges in consumption and loads.

On its part, the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy continued to raise the level of readiness, covering production, transmission, and distribution.

It reinforced the emergency team, technical support, and maintenance measures. Central teams were formed at the company level for rapid intervention, action, and assisting working crews.

As part of the current work plan, the ministry deployed inspection and network monitoring committees along with the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company to ensure the security and stability of the network, secure the electrical supply, and maintain the electricity supply.

On July 7th, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat and Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi discussed adding 2,000 MW of renewable energy to the unified grid before this summer.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).