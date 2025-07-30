Citigroup has appointed Arnould Fremy as head of UK, Europe and Middle East & Africa transportation, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Fremy, who will be based in London, joins from UBS, where he was global head of transportation.

In his new role, Fremy will work alongside Vassilios Maroulis and Nick Slater to strengthen European sector coverage, according to the memo.

He will also partner with Neeraj Vasudev, Citi's head of transportation and logistics, and John Grier, vice chair of industrials, to drive global coverage and content.

The appointment follows Citi's recent hiring of two senior executives from JPMorgan to bolster its leadership team and expand its financing business.

(Reporting by Aatrayee Chatterjee in Bengaluru and Andres Gonzalez in London; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)