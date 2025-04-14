Dubai Municipality has awarded contracts worth AED1.5 billion ($408 million) for four major projects under the ‘Tasreef’ project to develop, rehabilitate, and expand Dubai’s stormwater drainage network.

The projects form part of Dubai’s broader commitment to building sustainable and climate-resilient infrastructure and are aligned with the emirate’s ambition to consolidate its position as one of the world’s most advanced cities in terms of infrastructure readiness, said the statement from Dubai civic body.

The new contracts fall within the scope of the Tasreef project, Dubai’s largest unified stormwater collection system and the most operationally efficient in the region.

The projects will serve key areas across the emirate including Nad Al Hamar, the vicinity of Dubai International Airport, Al Garhoud, Al Rashidiya, Al Quoz, Zabeel, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, and Al Badaa, it stated.

Dubai Municipality said the commissioned works were designed to provide sustainable and innovative solutions to mitigate flooding risks, enhance the efficiency of existing networks, and improve overall service levels.

Under this project, more than 36km of new drainage lines will be constructed, linking to the main Tasreef tunnel, which will ultimately connect drainage systems across the emirate.

The network’s total drainage capacity in the target areas will increase significantly, which will reduce operating and maintenance costs while providing higher service standards to residents and businesses, it stated.

Engineer Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Municipality, said these efforts were aimed at enhancing the capacity of the drainage system and increase its discharge capacity by 700% over the next 100 years, solidifying the emirate’s leadership among the world’s most advanced and resilient cities in terms of infrastructure.

"Tasreef is a pioneering, strategic, and transformative project implemented by Dubai Municipality as part of its efforts to develop advanced and sustainable infrastructure projects in line with the highest standards of urban and spatial planning," he stated.

"It is part of our strategic goals for integrated management of the stormwater and surface water drainage network, and for providing sustainable, resilient, and future-ready solutions. These efforts support our vision of making Dubai a leading, more sustainable, attractive, and liveable city every day," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

