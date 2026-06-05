Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is likely to award the construction contract for the Jebel Ali Water Reservoir Project in the third quarter of 2026

Five companies have submitted bids for the 45 million imperial gallons (MIG) capacity water reservoir project.

The project was re-tendered on 30 September 2025, with a bid submission deadline of 8 January 2026.

“The contract award is expected in July 2026, with project completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2027,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

The bidders and submitted prices are:

1. Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon - $57.84 million

2. DHAFIR Technologies - $70.45 million

3. Green Oasis General Contracting Co. - $83.4 million

4. United Engineering Construction Co- $86 million

Ramky Infrastructure’s bid of $54 million was rejected.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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