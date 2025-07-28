AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Saturday oversaw the signing of two agreements aimed at boosting Jordan’s healthcare sector, in the presence of Saudi Prince Khaled Bin Alwaleed, Chairman of KBW Investments, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti.

The first agreement, signed between the government and KBW Investments, paves the way for the construction of a new public hospital in Madaba, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

The second agreement, between the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) and Farah Jordan for Smart Cities, an army-affiliated company partially owned by KBW, focuses on advancing digital transformation in hospitals run by the Royal Medical Services (RMS).

The agreement to establish the Madaba Government Hospital was signed by Minister of Investment Muthanna Gharaibeh, Minister of Health Firas Hawari, and KBW CEO Ahmad Sallakh.

The digital services agreement was signed by Assistant Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for Planning, Organisation and Defence Resources Brig. Gen. Ammar Saraira and Sallakh, on behalf of KBW, which owns 49 per cent of Farah Jordan’s shares.

The two agreements represent a significant foreign investment in a vital sector, with a total value of JD133 million, marking the beginning of broader public-private partnerships in areas such as transport, infrastructure, and healthcare, the statement said.

Following the signing ceremony, Hassan emphasised the importance of cooperation between the public and private sectors in enhancing the Kingdom’s healthcare system. He also welcomed further investment with KBW, expressing appreciation for the company’s contributions to corporate social responsibility, particularly in the education and health sectors.

“This is the first time a public hospital will be constructed in partnership with the private sector, after a delay of nearly a decade,” Hassan said. “It is a much-needed project for the people of Madaba. The hospital, which will be fully government-run, will initially provide around 260 beds, expandable to 360. We expect citizens to benefit from its full services within three years.”

Prince Alwaleed reiterated the company's long-term commitment to investing in Jordan. “We consider Jordan our second home,” he said, noting that KBW has been operating in the country for more than 10 years and aims to expand across multiple sectors.

Both projects are aligned with the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV), particularly the pillar focused on quality of life, attracting foreign investment, and promoting digital transformation in the public sector, the statement said.

The Madaba hospital project is classified as a major initiative under the Jordan Investment Fund Law and would be developed by KBW Investments and Infrastructure. It is the first partnership of its kind between the government and the private sector in the healthcare domain.

The hospital would be built to the highest technical specifications, aiming to significantly improve healthcare services in Madaba and surrounding areas. The facility would consist of 13 floors, with a total built-up area of 54,000 square meters and an initial capacity of 260 beds, expandable to 360, according to the statement.

It will also include eight main operating rooms, 60 outpatient clinics, 18 dialysis units, emergency care, lithotripsy and endoscopy units, intensive care, medical laboratories, catheterisation labs, and 830 parking spaces.

Construction is scheduled to begin later this year, with the public-private partnership expected to reduce the original estimated timeline from seven years to just three.

KBW would be responsible for construction, while the Ministry of Health will operate the hospital and provide staffing, equipment, and medical supplies. The government will begin repayments to the company after project completion, spread over a 10-year period.

Hassan had announced plans for the hospital earlier this year during a Cabinet session held in Madaba in March, the statement said.

As for the second agreement, the digital transformation project aims to modernise services across hospitals, health centres, warehouses, and other facilities affiliated with the RMS.

The initiative would enhance inventory governance, reduce medicine and equipment waste and improve the management of medical supplies and fixed assets such as hospitals and clinics. It would also help streamline operations in labs and radiology units.

The project is expected to raise the quality of care provided to citizens and patients at RMS hospitals. Cost savings generated by the digital transformation will be used to cover the agreement's expenses, the statement said.

The agreement also includes training and certification of technical staff to manage the digital system and ensure high-quality data input. The final value of the agreement, estimated at around JD45 million, would be determined based on the digital services identified by a joint technical committee from RMS and other relevant departments.

Founded in 2013, KBW Investments operates across a range of sectors, including energy, real estate, finance, media, engineering, and technology. It maintains a broad international presence through affiliated companies in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Italy, Romania, and other countries, the statement said.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

