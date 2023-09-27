AMMAN — On behalf of HRH Princess Rajwa Bint Ali, HH Princess Sima Mohammed Abbas bin Ali on Tuesday attended the opening of the First International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Future Technologies.

The event was attended by Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh and Minister of Youth Mohammad Nablusi, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra. Shareefa Badour Bint Abdullah, president of the conference, said the main objective of the conference is to discuss the benefits and challenges of artificial intelligence and future technologies. She noted the event will include dialogue sessions led by both Jordanian and international experts in the fields of AI and higher education.

