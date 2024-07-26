AMMAN — Under the patronage of HRH Prince Hassan, chairman of the Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST), the closing ceremony for the first batch of the Blue Peace Initiative's Youth Fellowship in the Middle East was held on Wednesday.

The event, hosted by the Inter-Islamic Network on Water Resources Development and Management (INWRDAM), highlighted the "significant" achievements of the programme, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by HCST Secretary-General Mashhour Rifai, Prince Hassan stressed the importance of understanding and classifying disasters to grasp the impacts of climate change.

He noted that while some disasters are natural, such as earthquakes, floods, and volcanoes, others, like famines and epidemics, can be predicted, while intentional disasters such as wars and industrial and nuclear incidents also pose significant threats.

Prince Hassan warned of the impact of climate change and disasters on displacement and migration worldwide, reiterating the need to protect vulnerable and marginalised groups in conflict-affected countries, and empower them to face climate change challenges, displacement, and migration.

The prince highlighted the global and collective responsibility to develop humanitarian solutions to crises, stressing the importance of upholding human dignity and the right to life.

He called for regional cooperation to develop the "Great Rift Valley," which extends from the south-eastern Mediterranean Sea through the Dead Sea and the Red Sea to East Africa.

Chair of the administrative committee of the Blue Peace Initiative in the Middle East Maysoon Zoubi highlighted the critical role of youth in the new phase of the initiative, referring to the youth's contribution to promoting dialogue and developing innovative solutions for sustainable water management.

Caroline Tissot, deputy head of mission and regional head of cooperation at the Swiss embassy, praised the collaborative efforts of regional stakeholders, noting that the active participation of youth will ensure the lasting impact of these efforts, and promote effective dialogue and cooperation for a sustainable future.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

