Bell Textron has announced the successful delivery of the remaining five Bell 505 aircraft to the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF), completing the 10 Bell 505 fleet order.

This milestone coincided with the graduation of the latest cohort of pilot cadets in a ceremony attended by His Royal Highness, Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, underlining the RJAF’s ongoing commitment to excellence in aviation training and operational readiness.

“We are thrilled to have completed the delivery of the Bell 505 fleet to the Royal Jordanian Air Force,” said Danny Maldonado, chief commercial officer, Bell. “This partnership underscores our commitment to providing advanced, reliable, and efficient training solutions to our military partners in the region and serves as a true testament to the Bell 505’s capabilities as a military training platform.”

Cadet graduation

In an event, presided over by the Crown Prince, the RJAF celebrated the graduation of its cadets, showcasing the Bell 505 aircraft that will be instrumental to the training of future generation of Jordanian pilots.

Brig Gen Mohammad F Hiyasat, Commander of RJAF, expressed his satisfaction with the completed fleet and the successful training of the new pilots: “The delivery of the final Bell 505 helicopters represents a major milestone in our training programme. These aircraft provide our cadets with the best possible training platform, ensuring they are well-prepared for future challenges. I congratulate our cadets on their graduation and commend their dedication and hard work.”

On July 6, 2022, the RJAF signed a purchase agreement for 10 Bell 505 helicopters, aimed at enhancing the RJAF’s training capabilities. Bell worked closely with regional partner, BGS, to support this initiative with RJAF and feels grateful for their collaboration in expanding Bell’s fleet in the Middle East. The first five helicopters were delivered in November 2023, marking the beginning of a new era in rotorcraft training at the King Hussein Air College in Mafraq, Jordan.

Flight training

As part of the programme, later this year the customer will receive a flight training device and a comprehensive computer-based training package to support both basic and advanced rotorcraft flight training.

The Bell 505 is a versatile, five-seat aircraft designed for reliability and efficiency, equipped with the latest technology to meet the demands of modern flight training. The aircraft features a fully integrated Garmin G1000H NXi avionics suite and a Safran Arrius 2R engine with dual-channel FADEC, making it an ideal platform for military and commercial training.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).