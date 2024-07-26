AMMAN — The recent amendments to the political parties and election laws to lower the age of candidacy are strategic steps to increase youth participation in political life, according to the Director of the Prime Ministry's Human Rights Department, Khalil Abdallat.

During the launching ceremony of the "Active Jordanian Youth for Improving Human Rights and the Electoral Process in Jordan" project, organised on Thursday by Hayat Centre for Civil Society Development (Rased) and Plan International in cooperation with the Prime Ministry, Abdallat said that these changes demonstrate the leadership's commitment to providing young people with opportunities to participate in decision-making and shaping the future.

He also highlighted the "key" role of His Majesty King Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Hussein in strengthening Jordan's human rights framework, with a particular focus on empowering youth and increasing their participation in various sectors.

The political and economic reform initiatives and public sector development demonstrate a forward-looking royal vision for building a state based on the rule of law and democratic principles.

He also noted the Crown Prince's influential role in promoting youth engagement in public life, particularly through their efforts in the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2250 on Youth, Peace and Security.

He also outlined the role of the Human Rights Department in leading efforts to accept youth-related recommendations from both treaty and non-contract mechanisms.

Several youth-related recommendations were accepted during the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of Jordan's human rights record, reflecting the Kingdom's commitment to inclusive and sustainable development, he noted.

Abdallat called for joint efforts to achieve common goals in building a better future for Jordan.

The sessions covered the concept of human rights, their sources and distinctions, international human rights mechanisms, the UPR, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

