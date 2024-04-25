AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Wednesday instructed all ministries and government agencies to extend full support to the Independent Election Commission (IEC) ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

During a Cabinet session, Khasawneh reiterated that His Majesty King Abdullah's Royal decree to conduct parliamentary elections coincided with a visit earlier today to the IEC, during which he directed the commission to ensure the electoral process maintains high standards of integrity, efficiency, and effectiveness.

The prime minister urged the government to provide all necessary support to the commission in managing the electoral process effectively, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Khasawneh stressed the exclusive authority of the commission in managing the electoral process within its constitutional mandate.

He highlighted government's duty to facilitate the electoral process while ensuring the commission's impartiality and independence.

Khasawneh stressed the government's commitment to empowering youth and women, fostering programmatic political parties, and addressing the Kingdom's social and economic priorities.

He reiterated the government's "pride" in its role and responsibility in leading the comprehensive modernisation agenda, underlining the interconnectedness of modernisation efforts and the government's commitment to laying down a solid foundation for the nation's future advancement over the next decade.

