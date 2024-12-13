AMMAN — The Syrian Administration for Political Affairs has expressed its gratitude to several nations, including Jordan, for resuming diplomatic missions in Damascus.

This announcement was made by the Syrian Ministry of Information on X platform.

The administration specifically thanked Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman and Italy for reopening their embassies in Syria.

It also revealed that Qatar and Turkey have given direct assurances that they intend to reopen their embassies soon.

"The Syrian people will not forget these honourable acts. We hope to build strong relations with countries that respect the will of the people, the sovereignty of the Syrian state and the unity of its territory," the administration said.

Jordan has previously called for a shift towards reconstruction in Syria to curb drug smuggling, arms trafficking and terrorism.

With 1.3 million Syrian refugees within its borders, the Kingdom had emphasised that the solution to the refugee crisis depends on their voluntary return to Syria.

Also, the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) has recently dispatched a humanitarian aid convoy to Syria upon His Majesty King Abdullah's directives, where this initiative reflects Jordan's ongoing commitment to supporting the Syrian people during difficult times.

The convoy, the first under Jordan's humanitarian response strategy, comprised 10 trucks loaded with 200 tonnes of essential supplies, including food parcels and critical relief items to meet the needs of families affected by the crisis.

Syrians on Monday felt cautious optimism despite the uncertain future. The day followed the takeover of Damascus by opposition forces and President Bashar Al Assad's departure to Russia, ending a 13-year long crisis and over 50 years of the Assad family rule.