CAIRO: Iraq has signed a deal to establish a subsea oil pipeline for exports via its southern ports, the country's oil ministry said on Sunday.

The project is in cooperation with Italian offshore contractor Micoperi and Turkey's Esta for a pipeline with capacity of 2.4 million barrels per day (bpd), the ministry said without providing further detail on the destination of the exports. (Reporting by Muayad Suadi Writing by Jaidaa Taha and Menna Alaa El Din Editing by David Goodman)