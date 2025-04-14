Most Gulf stock markets ended higher on Sunday, extending gains from the previous session after temporary U.S. tariff relief boosted sentiment, though global trade uncertainty remains a concern. In a stunning reversal, U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a temporary lowering of hefty duties he had imposed on dozens of countries.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.8%, helped by a 3.9% rise in Riyad Bank and a 0.4% increase in Al Rajhi Bank.

The Qatari index added 0.2%, with petrochemicals and commodities-focused conglomerate Industries Qatar closing with a gain of 0.7%. Outside of the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index advanced 1.2%.

Almost all constituents were in positive territory, including a 3.9% jump for tobacco monopoly Eastern Company.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.8% to 11,593

QATAR was up 0.2% to 10,118

EGYPT gained 1.2% to 31,175

BAHRAIN finished flat at 1,902

OMAN added 0.1% to 4,276

KUWAIT lost 0.2% to 8,361

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)