The Qatar Stock Exchange closed flat Wednesday despite buying interests in four of the seven sectors.

The domestic funds were increasingly net sellers as the 20-stock Qatar Index was down mere 0.04% to 10,829.86 points, although it touched an intraday high of 10,858 points.

The Arab individuals were seen net buyers in the main market, whose year-to-date gains improved further to 2.49%.

More than 48% of the traded constituents were in the red in the main bourse, whose capitalisation was flat at QR639.44bn.

The local retail investors continued to be net sellers but with lesser intensity in the main market, which saw 0.01mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by AlRayan Bank) valued at QR0.03mn trade across one deal.

The foreign institutions’ weakened net buying had its influence on the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decline.

The Islamic index was seen declining slower than the other indices of the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Arab individuals’ lower net buying had its effect on the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Total Return Index was down 0.04%, the All Share Index by 0.03% and the All Islamic Index by 0.01% in the main market.

The transport sector index shed 0.82%, telecom (0.28%) and industrials (0.21%); while insurance gained 0.53%, real estate (0.14%), banks and financial services (0.13%) and consumer goods and services (0.07%).

Major losers in the main market included Mannai Corporation, Milaha, Meeza, Vodafone Qatar, Gulf International Services, Qatar National Cement, Mazaya Qatar, Gulf Warehousing and Nakilat.

Nevertheless, Ezdan, Beema, Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Dukhan Bank and Qatar Oman Investment were among the gainers in the main bourse.

In the venture market, Techno Q saw its shares appreciate in value.

The domestic institutions’ net selling increased significantly to QR12.62mn compared to QR0.06mn on July 8.

The foreign retail investors were net sellers to the tune of QR1.61mn against net buyers of QR0.4mn on Tuesday.

The foreign institutions’ net buying decreased markedly to QR18.9mn compared to QR29.19mn the previous day.

The Arab individual investors’ net buying shrank perceptibly to QR1.41mn against QR4.55mn on July 8.

However, the Gulf retail investors turned net buyers to the extent of QR0.83mn compared with net sellers of QR1.98mn on Tuesday.

The Qatari individuals’ net selling weakened considerably to QR1.29mn against QR25.29mn the previous day.

The Gulf institutions’ net profit booking eased marginally to QR5.62mn compared to QR6.75mn on July 8.

The Arab institutions had no major net exposure against net sellers to the tune of QR0.07mn on Tuesday.

The main market saw a 24% contraction in trade volumes to 110.78mn shares, 26% in value to QR320.34mn and 43% in deals to 14,943.

In the venture market, a total of 0.03mn equities valued at QR0.08mn changed hands across 15 transactions.

