DOHA-- Kuwaiti Acting Prime Minister, Defense and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah met his counterparts from across the wider Gulf Arab region for talks in Qatar on Tuesday, saying the gathering comes amid highly complex circumstances.

Ahead of a pan Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit due in Kuwait next week, he addressed the 21st session of the GCC Defense Ministers meeting, saying his country is committed to push forward bloc-wide defense cooperation in a bid to protect the region's stability and security.

He went on to heap praise on a spate of joint GCC military drills that had taken place as of late, saying that such exercises are instrumental in bringing effective "defense strategies" to fruition, hoping the gathering would ultimately achieve its objectives.

