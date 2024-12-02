KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah stressed during the opening session of the 45th GCC Summit that in line with the principle of good neighborliness, dialogue is fundamental in overcoming challenges. "We reaffirm our call to Iraq to rectify the legal status of the agreement regulating maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah, resume the meetings of the technical teams associated with it, and return to work in accordance with the 2008 Security Exchange Protocol," he said.

"Additionally, we urge the resumption of meetings of the joint legal technical teams to complete the demarcation of the Kuwaiti-Iraqi maritime borders beyond boundary point number 162 in accordance with international law and UNآ’s Convention on 1982 Law of the Sea," he also added.

His Highness the Amir added, "we would also like to emphasize our hope that the support of the leaders will ensure the continued follow-up by the Security Council, exclusively, on the issues of prisoners, missing persons, and Kuwaiti property, including the national archives, after the expiration of the mandate of the UNآ’s Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI). Earlier today, His Highness the Amir opened the 45th Session of the Supreme Council of the GCC. (end) ahm

