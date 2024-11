KUWAIT-- Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah discussed ways to strengthen relations and cooperation with a number of ambassadors to the country on Sunday. The latest regional and international topics were also discussed during the meetings, a Defense Ministry statement said.

The Acting Prime Minister separately received Oman's Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Saleh Al-Kharousi, UAE's Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Matar Al-Neyadi, Egypt's Ambassador to Kuwait Osama Shaltout, Jordan's Ambassador to Kuwait Sinan Majali, and Morocco's Ambassador to Kuwait Ali bin Issa.

He also separately received Bosnia and Herzegovina's Ambassador to Kuwait Nusret Tsharshar, Georgia's Ambassador to Kuwait Noshrevan Lomtatidze, South Korea's Ambassador to Kuwait Park Chong-Suk, Brazil's Ambassador to Kuwait Rodrigo de Araujo Jabesh, Spain's Ambassador to Kuwait Manuel Gamallo, and Czech Republic's Ambassador to Kuwait Juraj Chmiel.

