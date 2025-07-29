Muscat: Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate of Oman, has launched its highly popular Asalah and Al Jawhar referral scheme for the year 2025 after the great success of the campaign. The current referral scheme is a continue programme that offers cash rewards when referring new customers to the Bank to enjoy an extraordinary banking experience. It is worth noting that the current scheme is cross-referral between the two segments, “Asalah Priority Banking” and “Al Jawhar Privilege Banking”. Asalah customers may refer Al Jawhar customers to the Bank, while Al Jawhar customers may also refer customers to open a new Asalah salary account and avail the advantages of this year’s campaign. The Asalah and Al Jawhar referral scheme sees positive feedback from customers every year.

The scheme offers Asalah customers and new customers a chance to win OMR 100 for every successful referral after the referees meet the eligibility criteria. The referees should have a monthly salary of OMR 3,500 or transfer and maintain a deposit of OMR 30,000 in their savings accounts. Customers may transfer the deposit to a new Bank Muscat account or an existing account within a maximum period of 30 days from the date of referral. Both the referrer and referee get a sum of OMR 100 if the referee successfully meets all eligibility criteria after opening the new Asalah account. For Al Jawhar customers, the referrer and the referee will win OMR 50 per successful referral once the referees successfully meet all eligibility criteria, including having a monthly salary of OMR 1,000 – 3,499 or maintaining a deposit of OMR 10,000 - 29,999 in their Bank Muscat Al Jawhar savings accounts. Customers may transfer the deposit to a new or an existing Bank Muscat savings account within a month from the date of successful referrals. The referrer and referee wins OMR 50 per successful referral, if the referee successfully meets all eligibility criteria after opening the new Al Jawhar account.

The participation in Asalah and Al Jawhar referral schemes is based on successful referrals to the Bank based on the eligibility criteria set for each segment. To take part in the Asalah Referral scheme, the referrer should fill up the form available on the Bank’s website on Scheme_Form.pdf and email it to .

To take part in Al Jawhar Referral scheme, the existing customer should fill up the form available on https://www.bankmuscat.com/en/Documents/pdf/Jawhar_Scheme_Form.pdf and email it to . Customers of both banking segments can refer family and friends to open a new Bank Muscat account, provided that the referees meet the eligibility criteria at the end of the three-month review period from the date of the salarydeposit transfer to the Bank account.

It may be noted that Asalah customers enjoy a range of benefits including access to a team of dedicated Relationship Managers, over 50 Asalah centers distributed across the Sultanate, and a dedicated 24/7 Asalah Call Centre and a dedicated Whatsapp service at (24779999). Exclusive lifestyle benefits include the Asalah Entertainer, which has more than 3,500 “Buy 1, Get 1 free” offers in Oman and at international destinations, as well as rewards of indulgence and merchant discounts across fine dining, entertainment, leisure, and the beauty and wellness segments, free international and speed transfers. Asalah Visa Signature credit cardholders can enjoy a cashback of 1% when using their credit cards locally and internationally, airport lounge access at more than 1,000 lounges worldwide, up to 12 times a year, and a 24/7 global concierge service. The Asalah Visa platinum Debit Cardholders can enjoy complimentary valet parking at Mall of Oman & Al Mouj, an extended warranty on purchases for an additional 12 months, and chauffeur services to and from Muscat International Airport. For more details on Asalah Priority Banking, please go to Asalah Priority Banking - Bank Muscat.

Meanwhile, Al Jawhar Privilege Banking is designed to elevate Privilege Banking to unparalleled heights and enhance customers’ banking experience. The Bank dedicated desks to Al Jawhar Privilege Banking customers at select branches where they may learn about the suite of offers and services offered to them. They are also eligible for exclusive 2-for-1 deals on food, entertainment and shopping that are available through the xPerience within the Entertainer app. They also have access to a higher ATM withdrawal limit of OMR 1500. For more details on Al Jawhar privilege banking, please visit Al Jawhar Privilege Banking - Bank Muscat.

