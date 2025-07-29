Salalah: The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism celebrated on Monday the laying of the foundation stone for an integrated tourism complex in the Junuf area of Salalah, with an estimated investment of OMR80 million, as part of efforts to develop tourism infrastructure in the Dhofar Governorate.

The project is considered a landmark tourism venture due to its prime location and comprehensive facilities in tourism and hospitality. It is being implemented in partnership with Al-Wathba Hospitality Company under a usufruct agreement signed in February 2025.

The first phase of the project, scheduled for completion within 30 months, includes the construction of a five-star hotel with 124 guest units, a fully equipped marina with restaurants and cafes, a beach club, a health club, and a main entrance gate for the complex.

Azzan Qasim Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Tourism, emphasised the project's importance in supporting small and medium enterprises, generating direct and indirect job opportunities, enhancing local content, and providing training and qualification programs for Omani citizens in tourism and hospitality.

He added that the project represents a qualitative addition to efforts aimed at developing tourist destinations in the Sultanate of Oman, particularly in Dhofar, which boasts rich natural and environmental diversity. He noted that such projects reflect the government’s commitment to economic diversification through investment in the tourism sector.

On his turn, Khalid Abdullah Al Abri, Director General of Heritage and Tourism in Dhofar Governorate, stated in his speech that the new tourism project is among the most prominent in the governorate in terms of investment volume and diversity of components. He explained that the first phase will include a five-star hotel and a yacht marina, one of the largest in Oman, along with a fully integrated beachfront, contributing to the enhancement of the governorate’s tourism infrastructure.

He highlighted the efforts made by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in recent years to promote Dhofar as a tourist destination by opening new tourism markets and direct flight routes, which contributed to a 9% increase in visitor numbers during the 2024 Khareef (monsoon) season and an 18% rise in the winter season compared to the previous year.

The ceremony featured a promotional video showcasing Dhofar Governorate and another presenting the project’s components, followed by the laying of the foundation stone by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Tourism.

It is worth noting that the project represents a significant addition to Oman’s tourism sector, offering integrated facilities, promising investment opportunities, and strengthening public-private partnerships, all of which contribute to boosting tourism activity in Dhofar Governorate.

