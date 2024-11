KUWAIT,-- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Wednesday sent a congratulatory cable to President of Moldova Maia Sandu on her re-election for second presidency term.

In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished Sandu success and long lasting health, and Moldova further progress and prosperity.

