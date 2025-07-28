AMMAN — Economic experts highlighted a growing shift in Jordan’s economic relationship with Syria, marked by greater openness, deeper integration and a renewed commitment to cooperation based on mutual interests.

They said that Jordan is well-positioned to play a strategic role in Syria’s post-conflict reconstruction, contingent on stronger institutional cooperation, activated economic diplomacy, and the effective execution of bilateral agreements. Jordan’s comparative advantages, they note, make it a capable partner in Syria’s development journey.

The experts also emphasised the critical role of Jordan’s private sector in driving forward this new economic dynamic, particularly through sustainable investments and strategic partnerships that contribute to wider regional recovery, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Government initiatives—such as upgrading infrastructure at border crossings and streamlining customs procedures have already yielded positive results for trade movement. The Jaber Border Crossing, a key land link between the two countries, is undergoing major expansion, including new, fully equipped arrival and departure halls. This upgrade is part of a broader strategy to improve border services in response to rising traveler volumes.

In a further sign of progress, Jordan and Syria recently signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a High Coordination Council, which held its first meeting in Damascus. The session produced an actionable roadmap focused on both short- and long-term objectives that serve the shared interests of both nations, Petra reported.

Meanwhile, the Jordanian–Syrian Economic and Trade Committee convened to discuss cooperation in key sectors including transportation, agriculture, customs, metrology, food and drug regulation, industrial zones, and free trade areas.

President of the Jordanian Businessmen Association Hamdi Tabbaa emphasised Jordan’s readiness to contribute to Syria’s reconstruction as the country enters a phase of stability. He highlighted Jordan’s unique assets, such as its skilled workforce and advanced infrastructure, which enable it to fill critical gaps in Syria’s recovering economy.

Tabbaa identified key sectors poised for cross-border engagement, including human capital development, IT, education, healthcare, banking, and business management. He noted that Jordanian expertise is widely respected for its efficiency and professionalism, particularly in administrative, educational, and medical services, Petra reported.

He also pointed to Jordan’s advanced digital infrastructure as an opportunity for IT and software firms to operate in or with Syria via joint platforms. "Jordan’s banking system, with its regulatory strength and financial stability, could play a major role in facilitating reconstruction financing and credit access," he added.

On higher education, Tabbaa said that Jordan could meet Syria’s increasing demand for training and skills development, thereby deepening bilateral ties.

He also stressed that Jordan’s private sector has demonstrated resilience and adaptability in regional markets and is now well-positioned to take on a leadership role in enhancing economic cooperation with Syria, through trade, investment, and long-term development partnerships.

President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry Fathi Jaghbir stressed that Jordan–Syria economic ties are entering a new era of openness and collaboration, driven by regional momentum and mutual determination to overcome longstanding obstacles.

“This shift is evident in the recent wave of meetings, forums, and business events, underscoring both governments' and private sectors’ readiness to position Jordan as a key partner in Syria’s recovery,” he told Petra.

He also cited a more than 400 per cent increase in Jordanian exports to Syria in the first third of 2025, reaching JD72 million, clear evidence of growing bilateral trade.

Jaghbir also said that this trade expansion is backed by the reopening of the Jaber crossing, active participation in joint industrial exhibitions, and strong Jordanian representation at Syria-focused trade fairs, where demand for Jordanian goods is notably high.

He highlighted infrastructure, construction materials, pharmaceuticals, engineering, and energy as key export sectors. Demand is also growing for Jordanian products that meet specific technical and medical standards, as well as for consumer goods, food, and building supplies such as cement, pipes, and electrical equipment.

Head of the ICT Sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce Haitham Rawajbeh said Jordanian tech firms are well-prepared to support Syria’s digital transformation.

He stressed Syria’s potential as a priority market for Jordanian ICT companies, advocating for strategic partnerships between startups and digital ventures from both countries.

“There is substantial Syrian interest in Jordanian software, cybersecurity, and tech solutions,” he noted, adding that Jordan’s proximity and strong private sector ties make it a natural tech partner.

Rawajbeh also said that preparations were underway to launch a Jordan–Syria Tech Business Forum aimed at deepening cooperation in digital services and innovation.

President of the Association of Freight Forwarders and Customs Clearance Companies Dhefallah Abu Aqoula, described Syria as a promising growth market for Jordan, particularly as bilateral coordination intensifies.

He pointed to improved infrastructure and customs reforms as key enablers of increased trade, especially through the Nasib crossing, which connects Jordan to Syria and Lebanon.

Abu Aqoula reported a strong rise in truck traffic during the first half of 2025, a sign of Jordan’s growing role as a logistics hub. He emphasised that more efficient border operations have reduced costs and improved the competitiveness of Jordanian exports.

He also noted that Jordan’s customs and logistics sectors are well-equipped to contribute to Syria’s reconstruction, especially amid a stabilising regional environment that is creating new openings for trade and investment.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

