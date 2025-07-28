AMMAN — Arab Bank Group reported solid results for the first half of 2025, with 6 per cent increase in net income after tax reaching $535.3 million compared with $502.8 million for the same period last year.

The group maintained its “strong” capital base with a total equity of $12.5 billion, according to an Arab Bank statement.

The group’s assets grew by 9 per cent to $75.2 billion, loans of $39.8 billion showed a net growth by 6 per cent, and deposits grew by 9 per cent to reach $55.3 billion.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Sabih Masri said: "The strong results achieved in the first half of 2025 are a clear testament to the effectiveness of the bank’s strategy and the resilience of its operating model."

He noted that despite ongoing economic headwinds and regional geopolitical uncertainties, the bank continued to "prudently" grow its operations and deliver sustainable growth and healthy returns for shareholders.

Masri stressed the bank’s commitment to executing its integrated corporate strategy and long-term vision, with a clear focus on meeting the evolving expectations of both shareholders and clients.

He stressed that Arab Bank Switzerland completed the merger of Gonet & Cie SA (“Gonet”) and ONE swiss bank SA (ONE) and strengthen its presence in Switzerland and operational entities abroad.

Arab Bank Switzerland Group assets under management increased to reach 18 billion Swiss franks, according to the statement.

Chief Executive Officer Randa Sadik said that the underlying performance of the group continued its growth "trajectory" with first half results recording a healthy increase of 5 per cent in revenue while maintaining a solid balance sheet growth of 9 per cent.

Sadik emphasised that the bank remains focused on maintaining high liquidity and preserving its high asset quality.

The group’s loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 72 per cent and credit provisions held against non-performing loans continue to exceed 100 per cent.

Arab Bank Group maintains a strong capital base that is "predominantly" composed of common equity with a capital adequacy ratio of 17.1 per cent.

The Arab Bank has recently received the "Best Bank in the Middle East 2025" award from New York-based Global Finance magazine, a testament to its leading position in the regional banking sector.

