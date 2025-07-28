AMMAN — An emerging side hustle is gaining traction in Jordan, where investors are turning to unique licence plate numbers as unconventional yet lucrative assets, fueling a growing trade backed by status and resale potential.

Symmetrical patterns, repeated digits, or aesthetically pleasing number combinations are now seen as more than just eye-catching; they are symbols of status and potential economic gain. These unique plates often fetch high prices at public auctions held by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Department, where competition is driven as much by prestige as by monetary value.

But beyond the formal auctions, a parallel secondary market has taken root. Individuals are now actively buying up special plate numbers, intending to resell them for a profit.

“What started as a personal preference has now become a business model,” said Saleem Said, who has been reselling car plates since 2023. “I look for numbers that are simple and memorable. Some I’ve sold for more than double the price I paid.”

Economist Shadi Abu Rumman told The Jordan Times that the growing demand reflects both rising purchasing power among some social groups and a shift toward informal, creative investment channels. “These plates are now viewed as non-traditional assets with clear resale value,” he said.

Sociologists also point to a cultural dimension behind the trend. “More people are using licence plates to express identity, whether it’s a birth year, lucky number, or a meaningful sequence,” said sociologist Hussein Khozahe.

Recognising the financial potential of this demand, the government has decided to direct all revenue from special plate auctions to the University Student Fund, turning what began as a personal expression into a tool for public good.

What was once a personalised detail on a car has now become a crossroads of commerce, culture, and public policy in Jordan.

