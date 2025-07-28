AMMAN — The Kingdom's national exports recorded a 9.2 per cent increase during the first five months of 2025, reaching a total value of JD3.578 billion, compared with JD3.276 billion during the same period in 2024, the Department of Statistics’ (DoS) monthly foreign trade report showed on Sunday.

The value of re-exports also rose by 2.3 per cent, amounting to JD360 million by the end of May this year, up from JD352 million for the same period last year, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

As a result, Jordan's total exports climbed by 8.5 per cent to JD3.938 billion, compared with JD3.628 billion in the January-May period of 2024.

Imports rose by 8.6 per cent, reaching JD8.135 billion by the end of May, compared with JD7.439 billion for the same period last year.

This increase widened the trade deficit, defined as the difference between total exports and imports, to JD4.197 billion, up from JD3.865 billion during the same period in 2024, marking an 8.6 per cent rise.

Despite the widening deficit, the export-to-import coverage ratio held steady at 48 per cent during the first five months of 2025, matching the same ratio recorded during the corresponding period last year.

In May alone, total exports reached JD901 million, including JD826 million in national exports and JD75 million in re-exports.

Imports for the month stood at JD1.581 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of JD680 million.

Compared with May 2024, total exports in May 2025 grew by 2.4 per cent, driven by a 4.8 per cent increase in national exports.

Re-exports declined by 18.5 per cent, while imports fell by 5.6 per cent. These shifts led to a 14.5 per cent decrease in the trade deficit for the month.

The export coverage ratio for May alone rose to 57 per cent, compared with 53 per cent in May 2024, marking an improvement of four percentage points.

