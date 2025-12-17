Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach is turning a new leaf in its brand story as it rebrands to the Sheraton The Walk, Dubai effective today (December 16).

Nestled between Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), the hotel blends Sheraton’s legacy of community, belonging and timeless design with a refreshed modern aesthetic in the heart of JBR.

Offering easy access to Marina and the neighbourhood’s vibrant dining, shopping, and entertainment scene, Sheraton The Walk, Dubai will feature additional facilities and services that are synonymous with the Sheraton brand.

With 361 spacious rooms and apartment-style suites to choose from, including options of up to 4 bedrooms, the hotel is ideally suited to families, long-stay guests, and leisure travellers who want to “live, stay, and explore”.

Sheraton The Walk, Dubai has undergone extensive renovations as part of its transformation to a more modern entity to ensure a relaxed yet refined experience.

This includes enhanced guest and meeting rooms, re-designed lobby and public spaces, a revitalised swimming pool, fully equipped gym facilities, and the introduction of the Sheraton Club Lounge – a unique and exclusive space for Marriott Bonvoy Elite members which boasts a comfortable layout and elevated offerings.

A highlight of the rebrand is the launch of &More by Sheraton, a casual hub that blends a café and market concept and embraces Sheraton’s values of connection and community.

Guests can enjoy beverages or a variety of light dishes throughout the day at the &More by Sheraton. As part of the rebrand, a new public space on the lower plaza level has been thoughtfully designed to help guests comfortably connect, work, or relax.

From the Community Table with built-in wireless charging stations to soundproof Booths for focused calls and Studios for informal meetings or private dining, guests will feel at ease whether they are working or winding down.

The other restaurants at Sheraton The Walk, Dubai remain the same owed to long-standing popularity amongst local communities and overseas guests. These include Fogueira Restaurant & Lounge – an authentic Brazilian dining experience known for its delicious food and drinks, live entertainment, samba dancers, and breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline; Speakeasy Bar – a lively social hub offering hearty bites, live music, and sports screenings; and Jones the Grocer, the popular all-day eatery offering gourmet dining with fresh, premium ingredients.

Karolina Paliszewska, the Multi-Property General Manager for Sheraton The Walk, Dubai, Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road, and Four Points by Sheraton Downtown Dubai, said: "The launch of the new Sheraton The Walk, Dubai marks a significant milestone for the hotel and Sheraton brand in the UAE and region."

"We are confident that the updates to the hotel design and increased facilities will meet the needs of the modern-day traveller and help us reach even more guests as Dubai advances as a leading global destination for business and leisure," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

