The two-day visit of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to the Sultanate of Oman, which begins on Tuesday, aims to strengthen the fraternal relations and joint cooperation between the two nations. The visit is expected to foster a new phase of strategic and economic partnership, with discussions focusing on political, security, economic and cultural fields.

Both countries are keen on enhancing partnerships in sustainable development and economic integration, aligning with Oman Vision 2040 and Lebanon's strategic goals. Key areas of cooperation to be activated include economic, trade, tourism, agriculture and education, with several memoranda of understanding being under review for signing during the Omani-Lebanese Joint Committee meeting in the first half of next year.

Economically, trade between Oman and Lebanon saw significant growth in the first half of 2025, increasing by 29.4 per cent to approximately RO 8.5 million. Omani exports to Lebanon rose by 30.7 per cent, while Lebanese imports to Oman grew by 28.8 per cent. By September 2025, over 1,035 Lebanese companies were registered in Oman, with a total invested capital of RO 191.5 million, primarily in trade, retail, construction, manufacturing, transportation and food services.

The Omani-Lebanese Economic Forum brought together over 100 companies and institutions to discuss investment, trade and partnership opportunities.

The economic and trade relations between Oman and Lebanon represent an advanced model of Arab cooperation built on mutual respect and a sincere desire to enhance developmental partnerships. These relations, which extend over long decades, have witnessed remarkable growth in trade exchange and joint investment, reflecting the solid trust between the two sides.

The current phase opens wide horizons for developing economic cooperation, especially given Oman's attractive business environment, developed logistical infrastructure and investment-incentivising legislation, alongside Lebanon's qualitative expertise in service sectors, technology, food industries, and creative industries, making the two countries partners in value-added projects.

The visit of President Aoun is expected to open new avenues for investment and encourage joint projects between Omani and Lebanese companies, particularly in industrial, tourism, technological, renewable energy and free zone sectors.

The economic relations between Oman and Lebanon are witnessing an advanced stage of coordination and partnership, driven by a clear vision from both countries to open new paths for cooperation suitable for changes in the regional and international economy.

As Lebanon possesses numerous expertise in service sectors, the financial sector, media communication and cultural industries, such fields represent added value and can align with economic diversification approaches in Oman amidst ongoing expansion in free and economic zones and growing opportunities in technology, logistics and inter-trade.

On the other hand, there are real opportunities for Lebanese investors to invest in Oman across various industrial, tourism, technological, renewable energy sectors, and special and free economic zones. In turn, there are opportunities available for Omani companies to enter into partnerships with their Lebanese counterparts in innovation, entrepreneurship and specialised services fields.

On the political front, Oman maintains a firm stance in supporting Lebanon's sovereignty and national unity, rejecting any violations of its territorial integrity. The visit will also involve consultations and coordination on strengthening joint Arab action and discussing regional and international developments.

This includes Lebanon's ongoing efforts to achieve stability and disarm non-state groups, as expressed by President Aoun to a United Nations Security Council delegation. Lebanon has emphasised its desire to avoid war with Israel and is pursuing diplomatic solutions, despite challenges with non-state actors.

The relations between Oman and Lebanon have been distinguished, since the opening of the first embassy in Beirut in 1972, by their strength and robustness, rooted in Arab and historical ties. The two countries pay great attention to enhancing political and economic partnerships with Arab nations in terms of sustainable development and economic integration, as outlined in Oman Vision 2040 which focuses on strengthening partnerships with Arab countries.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

