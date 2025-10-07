AMMAN — The Ministry of Education on Monday launched the AI-powered educational assistant “Siraj” on a pilot basis, as part of the National Council for Future Technology’s initiatives.

The launch of “Siraj” aligns with directives from His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein to integrate artificial intelligence into education and harness technology to better serve citizens, according to an Education Ministry statement.

Minister of Education Azmi Mahafzah said the project enables students and teachers to access accurate, curriculum-based answers and interactive responses, with clear references provided for each answer.

Mahafza noted that during the pilot phase, “Siraj” covers all grade levels. Over 16,000 teachers used the assistant during the development phase, while around 55,000 students conducted more than 350,000 interactions with it.

He highlighted that students can use “Siraj” to ask questions, review lessons, develop analytical skills, follow study plans, and receive instant answers sourced from textbooks appropriate for their educational level.

The minister emphasised that the AI assistant aims to enhance students’ academic performance by improving self-learning, enabling quick revision before exams, and reducing the burden on parents by supporting students both inside and outside the classroom.

Mahafza added that the project will be further refined based on feedback from the pilot phase. "Studies will assess the assistant’s impact on learning outcomes, while teachers and students will continue to evaluate responses to ensure accuracy, alignment with the curriculum, and continuous content improvement," he added.

He stressed that “Siraj” is designed to support teachers and increase their productivity—not replace them. It saves time in lesson preparation, helps develop teaching strategies tailored to students’ needs, and enhances classroom interaction through questions, examples, and age-appropriate activities.

The assistant allows teachers to prepare lessons, explain complex concepts simply, create questions and tests, and produce worksheets and educational materials. “Siraj” requires no technical expertise, operates like a search engine, and features clear Arabic and a simple, user-friendly interface.

The AI assistant was developed by the National Council for Future Technology using tools from Replit, a globally recognised software development platform that enables users to build applications using natural language without programming experience.

