Arab Finance: Prices of fertilizers and building materials varied on Wednesday, May 13th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

A ton of ammonium sulfate climbed by 7.4% to EGP 18,991, while the price of ammonium nitrate edged down by 0.8% to EGP 23,787 per ton.

Urea was priced at EGP 24,738, reflecting a daily decrease of 0.5%.

In the building materials segment, the price of a ton of grey cement cost EGP 4,024, while the investment-grade steel amounted to EGP 37,809 per ton.