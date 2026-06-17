Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid held a meeting with Leslie Maasdorp, CEO of the British Investment Corporation International (BII), to explore investment cooperation opportunities, according to a statement.

Farid outlined the ministry’s comprehensive reform agenda aimed at enhancing investment competitiveness, evolving the business climate, and expanding private-sector participation in economic development.

The strategy also focuses on developing the capital market for driving sustainable growth, the minister added. He further elaborated that the asset management industry recorded remarkable growth in recent years, backed by the expansion of specialized investment funds (SIFs).

The talks addressed plans to launch a dedicated fund to support the industrial sector, alongside a venture capital (VC) fund to back Egypt's startup ecosystem and secure financing mechanisms for individual and combat sports projects in partnership with the private sector and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE).

In line with its planned legislative and regulatory frameworks, the ministry intends to launch an integrated digital system to simplify procedures, expedite company registration, and facilitate capital increases.

For his part, Maasdorp described Egypt as a strategic market and a key gateway to regional opportunities, highlighting BII's new strategy to attract more private capital and expand investment partnerships in emerging markets.