Arab Finance: Prices of fertilizers and building materials in the Egyptian market varied on Tuesday, May 5th, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of ammonium sulfate rose by 5% to EGP 18,156 per ton, while the ammonium nitrate edged down by 0.1% to EGP 23,967 per ton. Urea also fell by 0.9% to EGP 24,720 per ton.

In the building materials sector, the price of a ton of gray cement recorded EGP 4,074.

A ton of investment-grade iron reached EGP 37,741, with a daily increase of 0.8%.

Finally, the price of Ezz Steel amounted to EGP 40,094 per ton.