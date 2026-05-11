Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) announced the prices of fertilizers and building materials in the Egyptian market on Sunday, May 10th.

A ton of ammonium sulfate reached approximately EGP 18,925, marking a daily increase of 11.7%.

On the other hand, the price of ammonium nitrate decreased by 5.2% to EGP 22,940 per ton.

Likewise, the price of a ton of urea fell by 3.8% to EGP 24,331.

Regarding building materials, the price of a ton of grey cement cost EGP 4,042, with a daily decrease of 2.7%.

The price of a ton of investment-grade steel reached EGP 37,291, while Ezz Steel amounted to EGP 39,842 per ton.