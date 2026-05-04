Arab Finance: Prices of fertilizers and building materials in the Egyptian market retreated on Sunday, May 3rd, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

A ton of ammonium sulfate decreased by 2% to reach EGP 17,163, while ammonium nitrate edged down by 0.8% to EGP 24,202 per ton.

Urea’s price also fell by 1.1% to EGP 25,117 per ton.

As for building materials, the price of a ton of gray cement recorded EGP 4,160, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.2% on a daily basis.

The investment-grade steel’s price decreased by 0.4% to EGP 37,211, whereas Ezz Steel cost EGP 39,373 per ton.