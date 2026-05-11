Ara Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has inaugurated the newest factory of Vitality, the owner of V7 and V Cola brands, in Sadat City, as per a statement.

Commenting on the opening, Madbouly stated that the government prioritizes supporting local industries and boosting the private sector's capabilities as key drivers of economic development.

He also added that the new factory utilizes advanced production lines that fully adhere to the highest standards of food quality and safety.

During his inspection of the factory, the company’s Chairman Mohamed Nour outlined the company’s plan, which includes increasing its workforce to over 2,200 employees, operating five production lines instead of only one currently, and achieving an annual production capacity of one billion packages, while exporting to more than 80 countries, all with an expected investment of EGP 4 billion by 2030.

Nour pointed out that the company is committed to reducing water consumption per liter of CSD soft drinks through advanced recycling technologies and real-time monitoring systems, aiming to reach global standards.

The chairman also highlighted the launch of the world's first dustproof cover, designed to ensure the highest levels of product safety and a pollution-free experience from factory to consumer. This cover is also 100% recyclable.

At the beginning of its inception, the company employed 20 people and produced 10 million bottles annually, relying on only 20% locally sourced raw materials and exporting to just two countries, with investments totaling EGP 60 million.

In 2026, the company achieved notable progress and now has 900 employees. It also has an annual production capacity of 350 million packages, relying on locally sourced raw materials for 95% of its needs. It also scaled exports to 48 countries, with investments totaling EGP 1.5 billion.

Founded in 2021, the company is 100% Egyptian-owned and offers a diverse range of healthy beverages to global markets. Its products are exported to 48 countries across six continents.

Vitality is also working on integrating the latest solar panel technologies to lower energy intensity by 1 megawatt (MW) by 2028.