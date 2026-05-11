Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, accompanied by Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem, began an extensive tour to inaugurate and inspect several factories in Sadat City and 6th of October City, according to a statement.

Madbouly emphasized that industry is one of the most promising sectors that drives Egypt’s economic growth, alongside agriculture, tourism, and communications and information technology (ICT).

Hence, the government exerted efforts to provide the infrastructure required to reinforce this sector. This is in addition to securing the necessary production inputs and raw materials for factories, as well as removing all obstacles facing various industries.

In partnership with the private sector, the government seeks to localize and encourage industry, increase local investments, and attract more foreign and Arab investments, supporting the state’s transformation into a regional industrial hub.

In Sadat City, the prime minister inspected a new soft drink factory, which is scheduled to be inaugurated.

He will also inspect the new expansions of a factory specializing in the manufacture of electrical cables, specifically the high-voltage and low-voltage cable production lines. This is one of the industrial facilities supporting the infrastructure of national projects spanning the electricity and energy, housing, and manufacturing sectors.

In the 6th of October City, the tour covered a wide range of industrial activities, including the production of adhesives and glues, household laundry detergents, automotive components, welded and drawn steel pipes and fittings, and metal lighting poles, as well as distribution and control switches and electrical panels.