Arab Finance: Prices of fertilizers and building materials in the Egyptian market witnessed a collective fall on Monday, May 4th, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The ammonium sulfate edged up by 0.8% to reach EGP 17,296 per ton, while ammonium nitrate amounted to EGP 23,994 per ton.

Likewise, the urea recorded EGP 24,940 per ton, reflecting a daily drop of 0.7%.

The price of gray cement hit EGP 3,876 per ton, falling daily by 6.8%.

The investment-grade steel’s price reached EGP 37,428 per ton, while Ezz Steel cost EGP 39,156 per ton.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).