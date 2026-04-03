Arab Finance: The prices of fertilizers and building materials increased on Thursday, April 2nd, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

Prices of aluminum sulfate climbed by 1.1% to EGP 19,303 per ton, while the ammonium nitrate rose by 1.7% to EGP 23,895 per ton.

Likewise, the urea jumped by 1.7%, reaching EGP 24,523 per ton.

In the building materials sector, the price of gray cement inched down by 0.2% to EGP 4,119 per ton.

Meanwhile, the price of investment-grade steel grew by 0.1% to EGP 36,869 per ton.