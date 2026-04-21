Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) unveiled fertilizer and building material prices on Monday, April 20th.

The price of a ton of ammonium sulfate reached EGP 19,413, marking a daily increase of 13.1%.

Meanwhile, the price of ammonium nitrate fell by 1.6% to EGP 23,637 per ton.

Urea was priced at EGP 24,534 per ton, with a daily decline of 2.4%.

In the building materials sector, the price of a ton of grey cement is EGP 4,054, while a ton of investment-grade steel hit EGP 37,272.

Ezz Steel stood at EGP 37,821 per ton, reflecting a daily decrease of 3.7%.