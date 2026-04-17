Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) announced the prices of fertilizers and building materials on Thursday, April 16th.

The price of ammonium sulfate declined by 1.2% to EGP 19,080 per ton, whereas ammonium nitrate rose by 1% to EGP 24,131 per ton.

Likewise, the price of urea climbed by 1.2% to EGP 24,745 per ton.

In the building materials sector, the price of grey cement surged by 1.8% to EGP 4,121 per ton.

The investment-grade steel edged down by 0.7% to register EGP 37,224 per ton.

Ezz Steel records EGP 35,735 per ton, reflecting a daily fall of 1.3%.