Arab Finance: Prices of fertilizers and building materials fluctuated on Monday, April 6th, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of ammonium sulfate retreated by 13.6% on a daily basis to EGP 17,170 per ton, while the urea edged down by 0.2% to EGP 24,311 per ton.

Meanwhile, the price of ammonium nitrate climbed by 1.9% to EGP 23,650 per ton.

In the building materials sector, the price of gray cement fell by 0.7% to EGP 4,052 per ton.

The price of investment-grade steel grew by 0.8% to record EGP 37,100 per ton.

Ezz steel recorded EGP 39,030.10 per ton, reflecting a 0.9% daily increase.