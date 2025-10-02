Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Siemens Energy have signed a new agreement to implement the second phase of the world’s first artificial intelligence (AI) Plant Intelligent Controller project in M-Station Power Blocks 20 & 30 at the Jebel Ali Power and Desalination Complex, the largest power plant in the UAE.

The first phase of the project achieved significant results, including a 2.2% improvement in efficiency and fuel savings, in addition to a reduction of 35,000 tonnes of carbon emissions per year for each power block.

The Plant Intelligent Controller uses AI and digital twin-based closed-loop controllers to enhance the ability of power plants to adapt to changing grid requirements, ensuring optimal performance throughout the year while reducing fuel consumption and improving efficiency.

In the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, the agreement was signed by Nasser Lootah, Executive Vice President of DEWA’s Generation Division (Power & Water), and Waheed Abbasi, Senior Vice President at Siemens Energy Gas Services, Middle East & North Africa, and Europe. Officials from DEWA and Siemens Energy were present.

The agreement was signed during the 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), which DEWA is organising from September 30 until October 2.

Al Tayer said: “We work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. We continue our efforts to consolidate sustainability and leverage the full potential of AI to enhance power and water infrastructure. Our aim is to make DEWA the world’s first AI-native utility and reinforce Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most future-ready cities. This world-first achievement of operating an AI Plant Intelligent Controller, developed by DEWA’s team led by Emirati specialists in collaboration with the Siemens Energy team, adds to our long history of innovation to improve operational performance, achieve significant fuel and cost savings and reduce emissions to contribute to reaching net zero by 2050.”

Abbasi said: “This project reflects our commitment to support our partners’ vision for a sustainable future. AI is not just a tool but a catalyst for digital transformation in the energy sector – helping to design and deliver road maps that accelerate the transition to cleaner, more reliable power. By embedding AI into the heart of the energy transition, we are enabling our partners to turn ambition into action and drive meaningful progress toward a net-zero future.”

Lootah said: “The mutual co-operation between DEWA and Siemens Energy throughout the years led to exceptional results in improving operational efficiency and the reduction of emissions by utilising AI and machine learning.”

He also stressed that these technologies will continue to play a vital role in further improving business operational efficiency in many years to come.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).