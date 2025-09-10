The Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu (Marafiq) has signed a concession agreement with Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP) for an advanced industrial wastewater treatment facility in Jubail II Industrial City.

The 30-year concession agreement is valued at 1.87 billion Saudi riyals ($500 million), Marafiq said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange, adding that the facility will treat and reuse the industrial wastewater generated by SATORP’s Amiral petrochemical project.

The project will be developed through a special purpose vehicle (SPV), jointly owned by Marafiq (40 percent), Veolia Middle East (35 percent), and Lamar Arabia for Energy (25 percent).

The project will implement advanced water treatment and recovery systems to process complex industrial effluents, with a specific focus on industrial wastewater and spent caustic streams from the Amiral project.

These recovered resources will be treated for reintegration into the original industrial processes, supporting closed-loop reuse and energy efficiency, the statement said.

